TV tip - Franziska Weisz says goodbye to the Falke "Tatort"

It's time to say goodbye on New Year's Day: That's when the last "Tatort" with the Thorsten Falke/Julia Grosz duo will be shown. Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) stays, but it's the end for Grosz (Franziska Weisz). Instead, the tough female detective is allowed to take center stage in many scenes in the "Tatort" case "Was bleibt" on Sunday at 8.15 p.m. on Ersten and comes across as really likeable.

In 2015, as a young detective - traumatized by an assignment abroad - she was placed at the side of Falke, who lives alone with his cat in an old apartment. The two have long been a well-rehearsed team that is popular with TV audiences. But in the fall of 2023, the responsible broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) surprisingly announced Weisz's departure from the series. The reason given was that her character of Julia Grosz was over.

She seems more relaxed than usual when saying goodbye

However you see it, this is the 13th and last"Tatort" with the 43-year-old Austrian. Her Grosz appears more relaxed than usual. She honors Falke at a small celebration for his 25th anniversary of service with a speech ("You still see the person first and then the deeds") - and then rocks the pub with a band and her passionate singing.

And Grosz is visibly disappointed when she tells her colleague about her opportunity to work at the Federal Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden - and Falke seems to accept the associated farewell without emotion. However, we won't reveal here how the two actually end up parting ways for good.

The overarching theme of "Crime Scene", however, is migration. It is about playing with one's own identity and a promise made 20 years ago by Falke that was never kept. The crime thriller comes across in atmospheric images whose chiaroscuro contrasts seem to harbor disaster. A gloomy side street in the red-light district of St. Pauli, the problem district of Billstedt and an abandoned canteen are bleak settings for the story, which is influenced by "film noir" and grippingly realized by director Max Zähle.

A family drama is unfolded

The action begins with a raid by a SEK unit after young Denis Demorovic (Malik Blumental) has just paid a lot of money for a false passport. On his escape, he runs into Falke - whom he remembers from an incident at a youth center in 2002. Back then, a refugee child died and Denis was injured.

And the volunteer Falke never kept his promise to find the perpetrator. The detective chief inspector, whom the distraught man asks to meet him in the park by telephone, knows nothing more about it. It is only when Denis' body is fished out of the harbour basin that he realizes his personal connection to the case.

He soon discovers that Denis had previously threatened the wealthy architect Björn Timmig (Gerhard Garbers) and his son Oliver (Hanno Koffler). The father had also founded a refugee aid organization with his wife Katharina (Leslie Malton) in 2002. A family drama now unfolds before Falke's eyes.

The screenplay was written by Marija Erceg ("The Usedom Thriller"), who was born in Croatia and grew up in Hanover as a child of migrant workers. As Erceg explains, she has processed her own experiences of being a foreigner in "Was bleibt" - exaggerated, of course, to suit a crime story. The NDR Radiophilharmonie under Christian Schuhmann with a soundtrack by Florian Terloff also lends the film a special tone.

Source: www.stern.de