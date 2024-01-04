Franz Wagner injured in Magic thriller

The NBA produces mixed feelings for the German world champions on the night: While Dennis Schröder and Daniel Theis were able to celebrate, the Wagner brothers suffered a bitter defeat. The defeat is particularly painful for Franz Wagner.

The Orlando Magic, led by the two German basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner, have lost their third game in a row in the NBA. On Wednesday (local time), the team from Florida lost 135:138 to the Sacramento Kings after two overtimes. Franz Wagner had to be substituted early due to injury.

Wagner twisted his ankle after just five minutes of the game when he tried to block an opponent's shot. The Magic announced during the game that X-rays had ruled out a serious injury, but Wagner did not return. So far, the 22-year-old has played in all 34 Magic games this season. His brother Moritz did not score more than two points. Paolo Banchero was the Magic's best scorer with 43 points.

Dennis Schröder won 116:111 with the Toronto Raptors at the Memphis Grizzlies. The visitors from Canada ended the first half with a 15:2 run and pulled away to a 20-point difference in the second half. Schröder again came off the bench to score 16 points, grab seven rebounds and make five assists. The Raptors won two games in a row for only the third time this season.

Theis and the Clippers on a roll

Daniel Theis and the Los Angeles Clippers are still on the upswing: The 131:122 away win against the Phoenix Suns was the Clippers' fourth successive victory and their 13th win in the last 15 games. The visitors had already scored 107 points after the third quarter, with Theis adding six points and three rebounds.

The New York Knicks with Isaiah Hartenstein defeated the Chicago Bulls 116:110 and recorded their third home win in a row. Hartenstein set a personal career best with 20 rebounds, while the center recorded his third double-double of the season with double-digit scoring in two categories thanks to ten points.

The Indiana Pacers remain the hottest team in the NBA. After their 142:130 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pacers are unbeaten in five games. The hosts pulled away with 47 points in the third quarter, with Tyrese Haliburton putting in a strong performance with 31 points and twelve assists.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de