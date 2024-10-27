Frantic Borussia Dortmund is navigating chaotically through the "disarray"

Borussia Dortmund is experiencing significant disappointment. Following a significant collapse against Real Madrid, they suffer a loss against FC Augsburg. This setback temporarily rules out any higher aspirations for the Black and Yellows. However, they are not doubting the coach's abilities.

Emre Can only played for five minutes before the game was lost for Borussia Dortmund. A reckless clearance by Can, the team captain, from the left flank provided an excellent opportunity for Augsburg's Alexis Claude-Maurice. The young striker made the most of it, scoring a stunning goal. It was his first game in the Bundesliga, and it couldn't have gone better for him. He scored twice that night, and Augsburg was leading 2:1. The score remains the same, and Borussia Dortmund is temporarily forced to abandon their ambitions for the season. Instead of competing for the title, they find themselves in mediocrity.

First was the game against Real Madrid, where a promising start turned into a disaster (from a 2:0 lead to a 2:5 defeat). Now, although at home, Borussia Dortmund is as timid as a kitten on its first outing. They are taking cautious steps and looking around uncertainly (except for the first half against Madrid). While kittens usually find their way, it's hard to predict how Dortmund will maintain their form at home and continue their victories elsewhere. They have earned 12 out of their 13 points at home, but their away record is a disaster.

"This is unbelievable!"

Dortmund is currently going through an early crisis in the post-Edin-Terzić era, having lost the title opportunity. Emotionally drained from a tough period, where they often faced criticism for not sticking to their game plan, some even suggested they had no plan at all. Nuri Şahin, his impatient assistant, took over, hoping for time and encouraging optimism for new achievements. However, under his guidance, significant achievements have been rare. The outstanding Europa League performance against Celtic Glasgow (7:1) was an exception, but following that there were disappointing results.

But Dortmund was prepared for such outcomes this summer. New talents such as the super striker Serhou Guirassy, playmaker Pascal Groß, and German prodigy Maxi Beier were signed for 80 million euros. It was a declaration of war. Dortmund aimed to restore the disrupted power dynamics in the league. At least finishing in the top three, rather than ending up seventh after eight games, was their target. However, when they are not delivering on the field, crisis talk starts. And there's no shortage of intense discussions about Şahin, with his defensive substitutions against Real being heavily criticized.

And things will only get louder now. How could it be any different? His demand for an away win was thwarted. And was it the special unit "defensive tasks" that didn't deliver? As it was against Real Madrid. "This is unbelievable, how we concede goals here, put in so much effort and end up empty-handed," Şahin lamented. "We're just watching and not taking the lead, instead of striking. How we defend, it's not good enough." National player Nico Schlotterbeck was the target of his criticism. Later, Can was singled out, who had already faced criticism throughout the season. On the way to the curve, there were loud boos. And the Dortmund officials had to throw themselves to the ground: "We have to face up to the situation and go through it together" warned Şahin. "We're in this! We're the ones who have to deliver - only us!" But does it still fit together? Şahin insists: "I don't feel like the team is leaving me behind. Of course, something is expected when you're leading, everything was going well. But it's not about the guys leaving me in the lurch."

Who are Mané, Luhrs, and Wätjen actually?

The mood in Dortmund has changed. Şahin is no longer seen as the saviour. In the local forums, people are already preparing to show him the exit. But the door remains locked for now. The club leadership, specifically sports director Sebastian Kehl, is (still) not ready to give up on the young coach Şahin. His unwavering faith in the inexperienced trainer remains unshaken, Kehl confessed: "There is no alternative but to continue working hard. We move forward together." And then he shifted the blame: "The responsibilities lie on the pitch." The players have to deliver?

It's not a joke, readers. Almugera Kabar, who was subbed off in the final minutes, along with Filippo Calixte Mané, Yannik Luhrs, and Kjell Wätjen, were all part of Augsburg's squad. Kabar came off the bench, while the others were alternates. But why? Because due to an abundance of injuries (affecting Karim Adeyemi and Yan Couto), and a pile-up of unfortunate incidents, Augsburg's roster took a significant hit. In Madrid, Niklas Sûle was injured, and then in Augsburg, Marcel Sabitzer, Waldemar Anton, and Julian Ryerson had to leave the game. It's likely they won't be available for the upcoming cup game against VfL Wolfsburg.

The pressure is mounting, and so is the chaos. And so, Kehl called for an emergency meeting to discuss the team's predicament. "We're trailing in the league," Kehl said, sounding worried. Meanwhile, the players didn't hold back in their self-criticism. "There are so many 'why' and 'how' questions, I can't answer them," said Julian Brandt, looking bewildered: "I've never experienced anything like this since I've been here." They would have to "start from scratch," focusing on the "basics." This is a harsh critique of the team's performance in recent weeks. After falling behind, everyone is preoccupied with their own issues. But it shouldn't be like this: "Together, we can pull a rope more easily than alone. We should be swimming in sync, but we can't seem to manage it. It's all disorganized and confusing on the field."

The most concerning issue for Dortmund is the inconsistency between playing well at home and poorly away. "If we knew what it was, we would change it," Schlotterbeck assured. There seems to be no doubt about the coach. When asked about Sahin, Brandt replied: "I have complete faith in the coach."

