- Frankfurt's Buta secures a loan move to France

Frankfurt's Bundesliga team, Eintracht, has temporarily transferred Aurelio Buta to France for the present season. The 27-year-old has now joined Ligue 1 team Stade Reims, as confirmed by Eintracht. Furthermore, Stade Reims is reportedly given the chance to permanently acquire Buta.

Previously, the skilled Portuguese youngster had moved from Belgian club Royal Antwerp to Frankfurt during the summer of 2022. Unfortunately, Buta faced a setback at the beginning of his tenure in Hesse with a knee operation, keeping him out for several months. However, in the previous season, the winger managed to feature in 30 Bundesliga games for Eintracht.

In reference to Buta's progress, Eintracht's sporting director, Timmo Hardung, stated in a press release, "Despite the initial hurdles, Aurelio displayed remarkable growth and participation in the team."

