Refurbishment - Frankfurt-Mannheim railroad line closed

Deutsche Bahn intends to cushion the impact of the Riedbahn closure on travelers between Frankfurt and Mannheim with around 1,000 bus trips per day. The rail replacement service has got off to a very good start, reported Felix Thielmann, the project manager responsible for the replacement service, this morning.

The line between Frankfurt and Mannheim was closed at 11 p.m. on January 1. Three weeks of preparatory work will be carried out here for a major refurbishment in the second half of the year. Long-distance, regional and freight services in three federal states are affected. According to Deutsche Bahn, around 300 trains are running on the line and 15,000 passengers are affected.

The railroad company says it is using more than 150 replacement buses along this route, 70 of which are operated by the company itself. They are painted purple so that travelers can find them more easily. Modern vehicles with Wi-Fi, USB ports, information displays and large luggage compartments are being used.

Billion-euro Rhine Valley Railway project - closure planned near Rastatt

One of Deutsche Bahn 's major construction sites is the multi-billion euro expansion of the Rhine Valley Railway between Karlsruhe and Basel. The railroad wants to reach important stages here in 2024. In order to complete the southern connection of the Rastatt tunnel, a full closure is planned for the summer, the responsible project manager, Philipp Langefeld, told dpa. "For passenger traffic, there will be a rail replacement service with buses between Baden-Baden and Rastatt for around three weeks in August."

In August 2017, there was an accident in the tunnel during the construction of the underpass under the existing Rhine Valley Railway. The tracks above sank, bringing traffic to a standstill for weeks. To limit the damage, workers pumped large quantities of concrete into the tunnel. The work there was considerably delayed.

The federal government and DB are investing around 14.2 billion euros in the four-track expansion of the approximately 200-kilometer line in the Rhine Valley. In future, trains should travel faster and be more punctual on this very busy route.

