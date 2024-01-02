Traffic - Frankfurt-Mannheim railroad line closed: Replacement service running

Deutsche Bahn (DB) intends to cushion the impact of the Riedbahn closure on travelers between Frankfurt and Mannheim with around 1,000 bus trips per day. The rail replacement service has got off to a very good start, reported Felix Thielmann, the project manager responsible for the replacement service, on Tuesday morning.

The line between Frankfurt and Mannheim was closed at 11 p.m. on January 1. Preparatory work will be carried out here for three weeks in preparation for a major refurbishment in the second half of the year. Long-distance, regional and freight services in three federal states are affected. According to Deutsche Bahn, around 300 trains are running on the line and 15,000 passengers are affected.

The railroad company says it is using more than 150 replacement buses along this route, 70 of which are operated by the company itself. They are painted purple so that travelers can find them more easily. Modern vehicles with Wi-Fi, USB ports, information displays and large luggage compartments are being used.

According to DB, more than 400 drivers are on standby, plus more than 50 advisors at the stops. According to Thielmann, a "robust reserve quota" of vehicles and staff should ensure that the replacement service runs smoothly even in the event of cancellations.

"Our aim is to get passengers to their destination safely and, as far as possible, on time in order to prevent them from switching to private transport," said the project manager. The railroad also wants to gain experience for the subsequent major closure. "We can then make adjustments if necessary and go one better."

The first journeys on Tuesday morning went smoothly, said Thielmann: "We are very happy with the start." Demand is still limited - partly due to the vacations. Most of the buses were not even half full. The journey on the replacement bus sometimes takes longer, Thielmann admitted, but the buses run much more frequently.

