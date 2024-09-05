- Frankfurt is contemplating the concept of a forward-thinking zoo.

Frankfurt's beloved Zoo has been around for some time now, and its age is starting to show. The city has been mildly hinting at revamping plans for this urban oasis, housed in the heart of the city. The team has announced their intentions for a major overhaul of the zoo's grounds.

As the responsible official, Ina Hartwig (SPD), revealed, the aim is to ensure the zoo's survival into the future, establish favorable living conditions for the animals, and provide a zoo experience that fosters awareness of nature's complexity and the variety of species. Hartwig will be unveiling the "Masterplan Zoo" alongside Zoo Director Christina Geiger at 12:00pm on Thursday.

