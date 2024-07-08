University - Frankfurt FH attacked by hackers

The Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences has become a victim of a serious hacker attack. On Saturday evening around 8 pm, the university (FH) "became the target of a serious hacker attack," the university announced on Monday. "Despite very high security precautions, the criminals managed to gain access to parts of the IT infrastructure of the university," it was stated.

The external access to the IT systems has therefore been shut down. The communication channels of the FH and the operation of the elevators in the buildings of the university were also restricted.

The extent of the attack cannot be assessed at this time. The university was also unable to make any statements about when the IT systems and services of the university will be available again in their usual capacity.

The hacker attack has spread beyond the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences, affecting other institutions in Hesse.

