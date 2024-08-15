- Frankfurt expects one million visitors to the Museumshore Festival

Expected to attract around one million visitors: The Museum Embankment Festival in Frankfurt begins later this week. From Friday, August 23, to Sunday, August 25, 27 participating museums, 14 stages, and around 400 stands with various offerings will be part of the program, as announced by the city's Tourism and Congress GmbH. With this, the festival is one of the largest cultural events in Europe, said CEO Thomas Feda.

The 27 museums will organize guided tours, concerts, and interactive activities for all age groups. Among them is the Frankfurt Cathedral, whose tower can be climbed during a family tour. A Museum Embankment Festival button for seven euros grants entry to the participating museums during the festival.

Music and interactive activities

There will be plenty of music on the Main again this year, with bands and DJs providing a wide range of musical styles, from jazz and rock to pop, world music, and classical performances. Food stalls will offer international culinary specialties as well as Frankfurt's classic dishes. The traditional dragon boat races will take place on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be an organ and choir mile, and an antiquarian book mile.

Fireworks to conclude

The festival will be officially opened by Mayor Mike Josef (SPD) on Friday at 6:00 PM. The music program will end at midnight on Friday and Saturday, and there will be a fireworks display to conclude the event on Sunday at 10:00 PM. traffiq, the local public transport company, has announced that it will expand its services on many lines during the festival.

