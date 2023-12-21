Bundesliga - Frankfurt "confident" about transfer of van de Beek

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt are on the verge of signing Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. "I am very confident that Donny will be with us in the next six months," said sporting director Markus Krösche on Wednesday evening after the 2:1 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. The 26-year-old van de Beek is still under contract with Manchester United until 2025 and will initially be loaned out. "We still need quality, also across the board. We need experience, we are a very young team. Donny can certainly help us there," said Krösche.

Source: www.stern.de