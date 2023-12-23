Municipalities - Frankfurt condoles twin city Prague after shooting

Frankfurt am Main has expressed its condolences to its twin city of Prague following the massacre of 14 people. City councilor Hilime Arslaner (Greens) and Lord Mayor Mike Josef (SPD) expressed their sincere condolences in a letter to Prague's Lord Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda on Friday. "We feel connected to you in your pain and grief", the letter reads, among other things. Frankfurt has been twinned with the Czech capital since May 1990.

A student opened fire in the main building of the Faculty of Philosophy in the center of Prague on Thursday afternoon, killing 14 people. The shooter is also dead.

Source: www.stern.de