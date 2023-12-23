Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmunicipalitiesczech republicspdfrankfurt on the mainpraguecriminalitypartner citymike josefcommunebleedinghessefrankfurtemergencies

Frankfurt condoles twin city Prague after shooting

Frankfurt am Main has expressed its condolences to its twin city Prague following the massacre of 14 people. City councilor Hilime Arslaner (Greens) and Lord Mayor Mike Josef (SPD) expressed their sincere condolences in a letter to Prague's Lord Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda on Friday. "We feel...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Mike Josef (SPD), Lord Mayor of Frankfurt, speaks during an interview on a visit to the editorial....aussiedlerbote.de
Mike Josef (SPD), Lord Mayor of Frankfurt, speaks during an interview on a visit to the editorial office. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Municipalities - Frankfurt condoles twin city Prague after shooting

Frankfurt am Main has expressed its condolences to its twin city of Prague following the massacre of 14 people. City councilor Hilime Arslaner (Greens) and Lord Mayor Mike Josef (SPD) expressed their sincere condolences in a letter to Prague's Lord Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda on Friday. "We feel connected to you in your pain and grief", the letter reads, among other things. Frankfurt has been twinned with the Czech capital since May 1990.

A student opened fire in the main building of the Faculty of Philosophy in the center of Prague on Thursday afternoon, killing 14 people. The shooter is also dead.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public