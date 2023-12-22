Skip to content
Frankfurt bans pro-Palestine demonstration

Frankfurt has banned a demonstration registered for Saturday as potentially anti-Semitic. As the city reported on Thursday, around 1,000 people wanted to march through Frankfurt city center under the title "Stop the genocide in Gaza! Stop the occupation of Palestine!" through Frankfurt's city...

"Free Gaza" is written on the poster at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Frankfurt.

The public order office assumed that the gathering would pose a threat to public safety if it went ahead. The applicant had attracted attention in the past for various anti-Semitic statements. "It can be assumed with a probability bordering on certainty that punishable anti-Semitic statements, threats and actions would be made in the context of this assembly. A ban on the assembly is therefore justified and ultimately unavoidable," the statement said.

Similar demonstrations had often led to legal disputes after being banned by the city. The rallies had been alternately permitted and banned by various authorities until shortly before they began.

Latest