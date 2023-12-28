People - Frank Zander will soon have an operation - but is in the mood for beer

Berlin entertainer Frank Zander (81) is due to have an operation on his head in January, but according to his son, he is in pretty good shape. "He can celebrate New Year's Eve at home," Marcus Zander told the German Press Agency on Thursday. "Yesterday was the first time he felt like having a beer." His "dad" has also painted a new picture - which is also a good sign for his son.

On January 5, Zander will undergo surgery at the Charité hospital in Berlin. "We are confident that he will be fine." According to his son, the diagnosis is hydrocephalus, which is a build-up of cerebrospinal fluid.

Last Friday, for the first time since the end of the coronavirus pandemic, the pop star's family hosted the traditional Christmas dinner for the homeless and needy at the Estrel Hotel. Zander Senior welcomed the guests via video message.

Source: www.stern.de