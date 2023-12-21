Skip to content
Frank Zander is missing from his Christmas party for the homeless

Since 1995, Frank Zander and his family, with the support of friends, sponsors and volunteers, have been inviting thousands of poor people to a feast before Christmas. But this year things are different.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Frank Zander in December 2022 at a Christmas campaign for the homeless and needy. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
People - Frank Zander is missing from his Christmas party for the homeless

Pop star Frank Zander (81), recently discharged from hospital, will not be able to attend his family's traditional Christmas party for the homeless in Berlin. "We had to follow the doctors' advice, because health comes first," his son Marcus Zander told the German Press Agency on Thursday evening. The singer had recorded a video message that would be shown during the celebration in Berlin-Neukölln.

The pop singer was recently in hospital for several days. "Vadder didn't take the decision lightly, but he is simply still too weak on his feet," wrote his son Marcus about his current state of health. And: "My son and I will greet the guests at the door tomorrow, because it is and remains a family celebration from the bottom of our hearts."

Frank Zander ("Here comes Kurt") has been inviting thousands of poor people to a pre-Christmas party with his family and the support of friends, sponsors and volunteers since 1995. This year's edition is the 29th celebration of its kind.

Christmas with Frank Zander

Source: www.stern.de

