Frank Zander cannot attend the Christmas party

Pop star Frank Zander (81) will not be attending the Christmas party for the homeless organized by him and his family on Friday for health reasons. "We had to heed the doctors' advice, because health comes first," his son Marcus Zander told the German Press Agency on Thursday evening. The singer recorded a video message that will be shown during the celebration in Berlin-Neukölln. Marcus Zander continued: "My son and I will greet the guests at the door tomorrow, because it is and remains a family celebration from the bottom of our hearts."

Since 1995, Frank Zander and his family, with the support of friends, sponsors and volunteers, have been inviting thousands of poor people to a party before Christmas. This year's edition is the 29th celebration of its kind.

The 81-year-old pop star was recently in hospital for several days. "Vadder didn't take the decision lightly, but he is simply still too weak on his feet," wrote his son Marcus about his current state of health.

