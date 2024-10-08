France's top interior official denies entry to Osama bin Laden's offspring within the nation's borders.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has barred Omar bin Laden, son of ex-Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, from re-entering France. Omar, aged 43, cannot under any circumstances set foot in France again, Retailleau asserted on X, a digital platform. The conservative Interior Minister was scheduled to meet with various prefects in the morning, encouraging them to adopt a more robust expulsion policy.

Omar had resided in Normandy along with his British companion from 2016 till 2023, occasionally working as an artist. He had abandoned his father at the age of 19 and lived in various Arab nations prior to that. Osama bin Laden was married to five ladies and had over 20 offspring.

Omar was expelled from France in 2023 under accusations of being the writer of a message posted on an online platform on the anniversary of his father's demise, which was perceived as advocating terrorism. Omar vehemently denied authoring this message and is currently residing in Qatar at present.

"An expulsion order was issued by the prefect and the expulsion was carried out," Retailleau stressed in his post, which seemed to serve as a prelude to his meeting with the prefects.

Retailleau had advocated for an increase in expulsions from France shortly after assuming office. Recently, the authorities have issued a swelling number of expulsion orders, but a decreasing number of those affected have actually left the country.

