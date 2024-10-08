Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsMy son

France's top interior official denies entry to Osama bin Laden's offspring within the nation's borders.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
France's top interior official prohibits Osama bin Laden's offspring from gaining access back into...
France's top interior official prohibits Osama bin Laden's offspring from gaining access back into the country.

France's top interior official denies entry to Osama bin Laden's offspring within the nation's borders.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has barred Omar bin Laden, son of ex-Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, from re-entering France. Omar, aged 43, cannot under any circumstances set foot in France again, Retailleau asserted on X, a digital platform. The conservative Interior Minister was scheduled to meet with various prefects in the morning, encouraging them to adopt a more robust expulsion policy.

Omar had resided in Normandy along with his British companion from 2016 till 2023, occasionally working as an artist. He had abandoned his father at the age of 19 and lived in various Arab nations prior to that. Osama bin Laden was married to five ladies and had over 20 offspring.

Omar was expelled from France in 2023 under accusations of being the writer of a message posted on an online platform on the anniversary of his father's demise, which was perceived as advocating terrorism. Omar vehemently denied authoring this message and is currently residing in Qatar at present.

"An expulsion order was issued by the prefect and the expulsion was carried out," Retailleau stressed in his post, which seemed to serve as a prelude to his meeting with the prefects.

Retailleau had advocated for an increase in expulsions from France shortly after assuming office. Recently, the authorities have issued a swelling number of expulsion orders, but a decreasing number of those affected have actually left the country.

My son, Omar, had resided in Normandy with his British companion for several years before his expulsion from France. Despite Omar's denial, my grandson was accused of authoring a terrorism-promoting message on an online platform.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest