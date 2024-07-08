Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsOlympic Games"for the time being"FranceElection defeatAttalOfficeGabriel AttalPrime MinisterRassemblement NationalGovernment campParliamentary electionEmmanuel Macron

France's Prime Minister Attal remains in office "for the time being"

France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will remain in office for the time being, despite the defeat of the governing camp in the parliamentary elections. President Emmanuel Macron has rejected Attal's request to resign "for the time being" and asked him to remain in office in order to "preserve...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
2 min read
Gabriel Attal
Gabriel Attal

France's Prime Minister Attal remains in office "for the time being"

From the second round of the parliamentary elections, the left-green alliance New People's Front has surprisingly emerged as the winner with approximately 180 seats. The government coalition lost its previous majority and slipped from 250 to around 160 seats. The right-populist party Rassemblement National (RN), which had counted on a majority according to surveys, came in third place with approximately 140 seats.

None of the three camps have achieved a government-majority. For an absolute majority, 289 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly are required.

Although all constituencies have been counted, the numbers are not definitive, as many candidates belonged to small parties and their alignment to the camps was not always clear. Until July 18, the factions must form, each requiring at least 15 deputies to join. These need not necessarily correspond to the alliances before the election. The New People's Front could - like its predecessor Nupes - split into several factions.

  1. Despite the surprise victory of the New People's Front in the parliamentary elections, the Office of the Prime Minister in France remains a contested position, given the lack of a clear majority for any camp.
  2. Gabriel Attal, a prominent member of the New People's Front, expressed optimism about their chances of forming a government, but acknowledged that "for the time being," there is no clear path to a majority.
  3. Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent Prime Minister, suffered an election defeat, which weakened his position and made the formation of a stable government more challenging.
  4. Attal, who is closely associated with the socialist wing of the New People's Front, has stated that they are open to dialogue with both the government camp and the Rassemblement National (RN) to explore potential coalition opportunities.
  5. The RN, led by Marine Le Pen, had its hopes of gaining a majority dashed in the election, leaving them in a vulnerable position within the Government camp.
  6. The events of the parliamentary election have created a period of uncertainty in French politics, with both the New People's Front and RN maneuvering to secure support and form alliances to improve their chances of gaining a majority in the National Assembly before July 18.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public