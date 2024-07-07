France's Prime Minister Attal announces his resignation

President Emmanuel Macron is open to accepting the resignation of Attal or not. The Prime Minister admitted that his centrist bloc does not have a majority in the National Assembly.

According to the initial forecasts, the government coalition has lost its relative majority. It is therefore projected to slide into second place with 150 to 180 seats. Previously, the Macron bloc had a relative majority of 250 seats in the National Assembly.

The left-green alliance is reportedly surprising everyone by taking the lead in the polls and has already claimed the right to form the government. It is therefore projected to have between 172 and 215 seats. The right-populist Rassemblement National (RN) of Marine Le Pen is therefore projected to be in third place with 120 to 152 deputies, but can still make significant gains. Previously, the right-populists had 88 deputies in the French Parliament.

Attal, recognizing the election defeat, expressed his concerns to Prime Minister Macron about the future of their centrist bloc. The news of Attal's potential resignation sparked rumors within the Government camp, particularly given Paris' upcoming role as the host of the Olympic Games. If Attal does resign, Emmanuel Macron would need to appoint a new Prime Minister, a decision that could significantly impact France's political landscape leading up to the Parliamentary election. Despite the looming resignation and election defeat, Macron maintained a composure, reassuring the French people that the Government would continue to serve the nation's best interests. Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the left-green alliance, started preparing for their role in the new Parliament, with some even considering forming a coalition to steer France's future policies. This potential Government shake-up, resulting from Attal's possible resignation and the election defeat, is expected to have significant implications for France's political landscape and the Parliamentary election on Sunday.

Read also: