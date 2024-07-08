France's Prime Minister Attal announces his resignation

It could have been worse: In the French parliamentary election, the parties of the Left and Center were able to prevent the feared landslide victory of the right-wing RN. The government coalition still managed to come in second place. However, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation "in accordance with republican tradition and my principles" in the evening.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation after the surprise victory of the Left alliance in the parliamentary election. The centrist camp of President Emmanuel Macron no longer has a majority, he stated after the first projections were announced. "In accordance with republican tradition and my principles, I will submit my resignation to the President tomorrow," he said in the evening. It is up to the President to accept or reject the resignation.

According to the figures, the Left alliance won the election surprisingly. The government coalition of Attal lost its majority in the National Assembly. Out of 250 seats, it could lose between 150 and 180 seats and become the second strongest force. Macron can ask Attal and the government to stay in office temporarily for the running affairs until a new government has a majority. With a view to the Olympic Games, which begin in Paris on July 26, it is possible that the government of Attal will remain in office for some weeks.

Macron had appointed Attal as Prime Minister in January. At 34 years old, he was the youngest Prime Minister in recent French history. Attal was popular and had the reputation of being able to discuss issues with representatives of other political camps. However, he was unable to free the French government, which was under pressure in parliament, from its precarious situation. Attal also led the campaign for the parliamentary election.

President Macron had set himself the goal of building a relative majority of his centrist forces in the National Assembly with the advanced parliamentary election. This failed. However, his faction performed better than expected a few days ago.

The Rassemblement National, led by its prominent figure, saw its influence decrease significantly in the French elections. Despite losing a substantial number of seats, Emmanuel Macron's government coalition remains as the second strongest force in the National Assembly, thanks to the Left alliance's unexpected victory.

