France's prime minister admits mistakes in new immigration law

A few hours after the final adoption of the controversial immigration law in France, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has acknowledged possible contradictions with the constitution. "For example, if someone marries a Canadian or a Japanese who doesn't speak French well, they can't come to France....

"We will appeal to the Constitutional Council," she added. During the night, the French parliament adopted the immigration law, which was much stricter than the government's draft, with the votes of the right-wing populists.

Around a quarter of the government camp voted against it. At least three members of the government from the left wing had considered resigning, according to ministry circles. However, there can be no talk of a crisis in the government camp, Borne explained.

The right-wing populist parliamentary group leader Marine Le Pen had declared the law an "ideological victory", as it enshrines the "national priority".

Specifically, the law stipulates that non-EU foreigners in France can only receive some social benefits after five years of residence. This period is shortened for migrants who work. This point had been particularly controversial until recently.

The text that has now been adopted was drawn up within a few hours by the 14 members of a parliamentary conciliation committee. President Emmanuel Macron had used personal phone calls to exert pressure to find a compromise quickly.

The committee had been set up because the National Assembly had surprisingly rejected the text in its entirety after the Senate had significantly tightened up the government's first draft.

