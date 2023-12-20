Skip to content
France's immigration law causes political tensions in France

With the votes of the right-wing populists, the government of French head of state Emmanuel Macron has pushed a tightening of the immigration law through parliament. In Paris, the Senate and, on Wednesday night, the National Assembly voted in favor of the bill drafted by a mediation committee....

The left-wing opposition denounced "the worst racist and xenophobic text in 40 years", while the right-wing nationalist group leader Marine Le Pen spoke of an "ideological victory". Around a quarter of the government camp voted against or abstained. The law still has to be signed by Macron before it can come into force.

Government spokesman Olivier Véran confirmed Rousseau's resignation at midday. The health minister did not take part in the cabinet meeting, he said. However, there was "no movement of a ministerial revolt". Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne spoke of possible contradictions with the constitution, but also denied that there was a crisis in the government camp.

For President Macron, the immigration law was to be one of the most important reforms of his second term in office. However, the compromise worked out by the mediation committee within a few hours and now adopted is much stricter than the government's first draft. Among other things, it stipulates that migrants who work in sectors with staff shortages should only be granted the right to stay in individual cases. Originally, this was to apply to everyone.

In future, non-EU foreigners will have to be in France for five years before they can claim certain social benefits. This point was particularly controversial until recently. According to the right-wing populists, this establishes the "national priority". If migrants are working, the period is shortened; students and recognized asylum seekers are exempt from the time limit.

The right-wing opposition had also tried to replace medical care for migrants with emergency aid only. The abolition of medical care is now not included in the text of the law, but Borne held out the prospect of a change in early 2024.

The Prime Minister admitted that the text that has now been adopted has weaknesses. "For example, if someone marries a Canadian or a Japanese person who doesn't speak French well, they won't be able to come to France. I don't think it can stay that way," Borne told France Inter. "We will appeal to the Constitutional Council."

The conciliation committee was set up because the National Assembly had surprisingly rejected the text in its entirety after the Senate had significantly tightened up the government's first draft. Macron had originally wanted to introduce a "balanced" law that would promote integration on the one hand and facilitate the deportation of migrants without the right to stay on the other.

