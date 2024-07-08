France's economy minister warns of "decline" with a view to the left-wing program

From the second round of the parliamentary election, the left-green alliance New People's Front surprised everyone by emerging as the winner with approximately 180 seats. The ruling camp lost its previous majority and dropped from 250 to around 160 seats. The right-populist party Rassemblement National (RN), which had been predicted to win based on surveys, came in third place with approximately 140 seats.

None of the three camps have achieved a government-majority. For an absolute majority, 289 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly are required.

Mayor called on political forces to prevent a "blockade" and address the concerns of the approximately ten million voters who had chosen the right-populist party Rassemblement National. "All political forces that believe in the market economy, the financial restructuring of the state, the energy transition, the building of Europe, and the restoration of state authority must overcome their party interests," said Mayor.

He thus aligned himself with representatives of the ruling camp who are seeking potential coalition partners. France has no experience with exploratory talks and the negotiation of a coalition contract to date. The parties most likely to be considered - such as the Socialists or the Republicans - have already rejected such plans on election night.

Due to the complicated majority relations, Macron asked Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to remain in office on Monday to "maintain the stability of the country." It is calculated that Macron will postpone the complex government formation until after the Olympic Games.

In response to the left-green alliance's election victory, Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of Economic Affairs, expressed concerns about the potential decline in France's economic policies if the left-wing alliance's program is implemented. Many analysts argue that the left-wing alliance's victory could signal a decline in France's stance towards free-market policies and a shift towards a more interventionist approach. Le Maire, a right-wing politician, believes that the decline in the market economy could lead to a financial crisis if the left-wing alliance's program is implemented without proper consideration. Despite the left-wing alliance's election victory, the Rassemblement National, a right-populist party, maintained its strong presence in the Parliament, which could potentially challenge the implementation of the left-wing alliance's program. Bruno Le Maire's view of the decline in France's market economy echoes the concerns of many business leaders, who fear that the left-wing alliance's program could lead to economic instability. The election results have highlighted the fact that France is divided politically, with no single party having a majority, and the need for a compromise between different political views to avoid a potential political and financial crisis. The complicated majority relations following the parliamentary election have created a situation where France is entering uncharted territory, with no precedent for coalition talks and contract negotiation in the past.

