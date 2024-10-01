Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk welcome a new male baby into their family.

Kurt Cobain's sole offspring, born to Courtney Love and the revered Nirvana frontman who passed away, declared their arrival on September 17, 20XX.

"Welcome to the world, our most stunning bundle of joy. We adore you beyond measure," the duo penned down on their Instagram, including three monochrome snaps of their newborn.

Their little one goes by the name Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk.

Hawk is the progeny of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and his ex-wife, Cindy Dunbar, from their marriage spanning 1990 to 1993.

"My beloved grandson!" Tony Hawk quipped fondly in his Instagram comments.

The wedding bells rang for Hawk and Cobain in October 2023.

As per People, the big day was presided over by Michael Stipe, Cobain's godfather and FRONTMAN of R.E.M.

After the joyous wedding, the newlyweds planned a lavish honeymoon filled with various forms of entertainment.

Curtis Cobain-Hawk, their first child, often enjoyed watching documentaries about his grandfather's music industry accomplishments as a form of family entertainment.

Read also: