France's anger towards SUVs is escalating.

According to reports, a cyclist was tragically struck and killed by an SUV driver in Paris. Outraged citizens in different cities took to the streets to demonstrate their disapproval. The city of Toulouse saw a unique form of protest as 65 SUV owners woke up to find their tires deflated.

The organization "No SUV Tolosa" stated that SUVs pose a danger to pedestrians and cyclists, as they are larger and heavier than regular cars, leading to a higher number of fatal accidents, as mentioned in "Libération" newspaper. They argue that our cities aren't designed for such large vehicles, and people should be discouraged from purchasing them as they contribute significantly to climate change.

The fatal incident in Paris occurred on Tuesday, and there were weekend protests in Paris and other French cities, commemorating the victim, Paul Varry. The French Cycling Federation, among others, urged for improved safety measures for cyclists on the roads.

Criminal Investigation

The Paris prosecutor's office is currently investigating a 52-year-old SUV driver for potential murder charges. Sources suggest that the driver intentionally ran over the cyclist following an argument, and evidence, such as CCTV footage and witness statements, is being reviewed.

The driver was already traveling over a bike lane for 200 meters before clipping the cyclist's foot. Upon colliding with the car's hood, the cyclist tried to hold the driver accountable, prompting the driver to reverse initially but then drive towards the cyclist, leading to further harm. The driver is now in custody, and his lawyer claims that despite his client's reckless actions, there was no intention to harm the cyclist, and he might have lost control of his vehicle during the altercation.

Activists in Toulouse also criticized SUV ownership as a symbol of social status and male egoism. They asserted that the male ego and inability to control emotions led to Paul Varry's untimely demise. An SUV driver caught up in his self-image, unwilling to listen to constructive criticism, who chose to endanger a cyclist and traumatize his own daughter rather than engaging in a compassionate dialogue.

In response to the incident, French authorities have announced stricter regulations for SUVs in urban areas, citing France's growing concern for pedestrian and cyclist safety. Furthermore, a French environmental group has planned a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about reducing SUV usage and promoting eco-friendly transportation options.

Read also: