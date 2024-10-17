France to equip Ukraine with their latest self-destructing aerial vehicles

Germany deploys novel suicide drones to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Christoph Heusgen verifies successful trials. The drones are a product of the Franco-German defense conglomerate NexaSys, with Germany ordering 2000 units, as stated in the newspaper "Die Tageszeitung" using previous information from the Defense Ministry. According to NexaSys, the drones have a operational lifespan of 45 minutes and can locate, recognize, and disarm static or dynamic targets within a five-kilometer range. Initially, 100 of the remotely exploded devices will be delivered to Ukraine. The suicide drones are said to strengthen the Caesar howitzers that Germany has provided to Ukraine.

15:02 Wohltempo: The gravity of the situation can be felt in Zelensky - "NATO lacks a strategy" Zelensky's ongoing strategy demands are currently unachievable, notes security expert Wohltempo. He explains in the ntv broadcast why announcements from the Ukrainian side still hold significance and why NATO should promptly consider an alternative strategy, as described by the expert.

14:38 Russian lawmakers authorize ban on "denial of motherhood" promulgation Russian lawmakers approve the first reading of a bill prohibiting "denial of motherhood" advertising. The legislators approve the bill unanimously as demonstrated in a live parliament broadcast. The parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin encouraged the legislators to support the bill. "Today, a cultural war is underway," he remarked. The law would apply to public content, such as on the internet, media, advertising, or films. Violations should be penalized with fines of up to 400,000 rubles for individuals and 5 million rubles for businesses. Russia is experiencing population aging and decreasing birth rates. The ongoing military conflict in Ukraine is further intensifying the demographic trend. The Russian government, the Orthodox Church, and prominent public figures advocating for "traditional values" often promote these values to counteract liberal Western ideas and halt Russia's demographic decline.

14:09 Angry worshippers confront soldiers and invade church in Ukraine Ukraine's military administrator for the Cherkassy region orders that the local St. Michael's Cathedral will now belong to another denomination. Enraged followers of the Moscow Patriarch storm the church, resulting in violent incidents and injuries.

13:54 Zelensky promotes "threats as a deterrent" in Brussels Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advocates for his victory strategy against Russia at the meeting with the European Union leaders. Zelensky claims in Brussels that the strategy is to create "peace through threats." To achieve this, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and US should ensure that a suitable missile package can be stationed in Ukraine.

13:25 Detainee's Account: US Citizen Tortured in Russian Custody Recently convicted in Russia for "mercenary activities" supporting Ukraine, US resident Stephen Hubbard is allegedly being abused continually in Russian prison facilities, according to a fellow inmate. Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychenko, who has since been released, alleges that the 72-year-old US citizen has been beaten, starved, and subjected to electric shocks and forced sexual acts by Russian guards. A Russian court sentenced Hubbard earlier this month to six years and ten months in prison for alleged mercenary activities for Ukraine.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Russian Ghost FleetThe so-called Russian ghost fleet is leaving oil residue across the world's oceans, posing a threat to the environment. An investigation by "Die Politik" and SourceMaterial discovered that Russian ships have resulted in major oil spills in at least nine cases throughout the years. The report suggests the existence of a continuously growing fleet of more than 600 ships transporting oil on behalf of Russia, with ownership often hidden. Many of these ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making it difficult to punish them for leaks or significant accidents. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard labels these ships a "major risk" to marine ecosystems. "The oil spills and the potential for oil slicks are alarming," states Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and a specialist on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Contaminated land heavily laden with explosives - Kyiv urges international aidUkraine is actively working to decontaminate large areas of landmines and other explosive remnants as quickly as possible. The success of this initiative depends on the assistance of partners, stating this at an international conference on landmine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Attendees include Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Julia Svyrydenko and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Large swathes of Ukraine are contaminated by tens of thousands of landmines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance, left behind by both Russia and Ukraine in conflict zones.**

11:58 Moscow's Response to Victory PlanMoscow remains committed to portraying its war in Ukraine as a victory, calmly responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan." Meanwhile, dissenting voices are growing in Russia, with imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin stating a "strategic defeat," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Potential Russian Advance at Pokrovsk: Significant Reduction in Ukrainian Steel ProductionUkrainian steel production could decrease by half if Russian forces capture a crucial coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, as per Reuters, quoting Oleksandr Kalenkov, leader of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine produces a unique type of coal essential for making coke, a vital component in steel production. This is Ukraine's second most significant revenue source after agriculture. Based on trade data, metal exports in the first eight months of this year amounted to nearly $2 billion - a substantial sum needed to keep Ukraine financially stable.

11:05 Zelenskyy Heads to Brussels: "Urgently Need More Protection for Ukraine Before Winter"Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for additional aid for Ukraine's "victory plan". "Urgent need for more protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelenskyy states in a video message from the plane en route to Brussels, which he posted on Telegram. Zelenskyy will present his "victory plan" to his European counterparts today. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he continues. "We must bring an end to this war justly."

11:05 Australia to Provide Ukraine with Several Abrams TanksAustralia is now set to supply Ukraine with 49 of its older Abrams M1A1 tanks. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government plans to transfer most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, valued at around 150 million euros, to Ukraine - months after Kyiv had requested it. In February, Marles had stated that this was not on the government's agenda.

10:46 NATO Chief: Talks with Moscow Only Possible from a Position of StrengthThe new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte states that Ukraine should only initiate talks with Russia from a position of strength. "We stand ready, if necessary, in the long run," Rutte says before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected. "Of course, we would like to reach a point where Ukraine can enter into negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until that moment arrives, he (Zelenskyy) can rely on continued support."

10:15 "Unprecedented Close-Range Tank Engagement" - Ukrainian Tank Destroys Russian Military TransporterA Ukrainian tank has destroyed a Russian military transporter at an unusually close range in the Kursk region. Videos show the armored Russian vehicle being hit by a shell from the tank's cannon from just a few meters away. Shortly afterwards, a second Ukrainian tank fires another shot at the wreckage of the Russian military transporter. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian side involved two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade. Former US General Mark Hertling describes the incident on X as "the most unprecedented close-range tank engagement I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian Airstrikes in Syria: Ten Civilians KilledRussia's military is not limiting its attacks to Ukraine. Russian airstrikes also occur in northwestern Syria, with activists reporting that ten people were killed and another 30 injured on Wednesday evening. Among the ten civilians killed near the city of Idlib was a child, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Fourteen children were among the injured. The observatory stated that Russia struck a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of Idlib.

09:24 High-Ranking Officer of a Special Unit in Moscow Region Shot DeadIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was shot dead in his car. According to various independent Russian news sources, including "Important Stories", an unidentified assailant shot 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov at close range. Klenkov had just returned from the war in Ukraine a week ago.

08:23 Multitude of Russian Drones Assaulting UkraineOnce more, Russia is bombarding Ukraine with numerous drone attacks. The air defense managed to shoot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack, as per the Ukrainian military. Meanwhile, an estimated 27 drones were likely destroyed by electronic countermeasures. Two drones veered towards Belarus, but five drones successfully struck infrastructure in regions near the frontline, according to the military reports. Energy infrastructure is reportedly under attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, as stated by regional governor Vitaliy Kim, but power outages occurred in certain areas.

07:55 SBU Detains Ukrenergo's Security ChiefThe Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has arrested one of Ukrenergo's security chiefs, as per their own statements. He is accused of promoting the Russian invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and celebrating civilian killings. Furthermore, the SBU alleges that he leaked information about the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that they have suspended one of their employees in connection with the case, stating, "Any statements that justify Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team." Ukrenergo additionally noted that nine of their employees have been killed during their duties by Russian attacks, and eleven more are at the front. If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and the confiscation of his assets.

07:23 NATO Officially Rules Out Ukraine's Near-Term MembershipThe NATO has no plans to invite Ukraine to join the alliance in the immediate future, as stated by the US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, according to "Voice of America": "NATO's stance on this issue is quite clear. We reiterated at the 75th anniversary summit this summer that Ukraine is on an unalterable path to membership, and that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance. We are not currently discussing a short-term invitation," Smith said ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's NATO membership being a key element.

06:56 White House Postpones Ramstein Meeting to NovemberThe US government has rescheduled the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to November and will conduct it online, as announced by the White House. The announcement was made following a phone call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which new funding for Ukraine was discussed. Originally, Biden was set to convene a session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on October 12, but this was delayed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led coalition of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that meets at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last gathering in Ramstein, on September 6, was the 24th meeting of the group since its formation in April 2022.

06:30 Israel Discovers Advanced Russian Weapons at Hezbollah BasesIsraeli forces have discovered "state-of-the-art" Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia bases in southern Lebanon, as per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He told the French daily "Le Figaro" that only the Lebanese army is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River, in accordance with a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has constructed numerous tunnels and hiding places in this area, where we have recently discovered a stash of advanced Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Disheartening RecordToday, a conference on mine clearance in Ukraine is taking place in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine the most heavily mined country in the world. Potentially, an area double the size of Bavaria is a danger zone, with mined marine areas also present. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance, including 300 deaths, with 30 this year alone. Over 2,100 deminers are at work, having surveyed around 1,500 square kilometers - an area the size of Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendered over 530,000 explosive items safe. The government estimates the cost to clear the entire country at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Ukraine Undergoes Drone Attacks in Wide AreasWide areas of Ukraine are currently under attack by Russian combat drones throughout the night. Air raid alerts have been issued in most regions. As of now, no damage reports have been received. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense in the border region of Bryansk has shot down three Ukrainian drones, according to the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, on Telegram. No damages or injuries have been reported.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine Agree on Joint Munitions Factory ConstructionUkraine and Lithuania will collaborate on constructing a munitions factory, as announced by the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy. The factory will manufacture versatile RDX explosives. Construction is scheduled to begin in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Blast at UK DHL Hub: Investigators Ponder Russian LinkFollowing a fire in a DHL facility in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror authorities are exploring the possibility of Russian sabotage, as reported by The Guardian. The incident, on July 22, involved an explosion from an alleged explosive device inside an airborne package. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Simultaneously, a comparable situation unfolded at a DHL cargo facility in Leipzig, Germany, with the federal prosecutor handling the investigation. Sources suggest this could be a Russian-instigated activity.

23:01 Zelensky in Upcoming NATO GatheringAccording to a modified schedule, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to attend the NATO ministers of defense meeting on Thursday. Today, Zelensky unveiled his strategy for victory, which includes an invitation for NATO membership.

