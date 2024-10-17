France supplies initial Kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle to Ukraine.

Drones play a pivotal role in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. France is now putting its weight behind Kyiv's government by providing them with homegrown kamikaze drones for the first time. As per Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu's announcement, initial deliveries of 100 Colibri units are en route to the warzone.

As reported by "La Voix du Nord", France has plans to procure a whopping 2000 units of this new drone. The Colibri, developed in collaboration between the Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS and French drone manufacturer Delair, has proven successful during tests.

KNDS, the developers of this drone, claim that the Colibri model boasts a 45-minute operational duration. Capable of surveilling, identifying, and neutralizing targets within a 5-kilometer radius, it's equipped to handle both stationary and moving threats. The Colibri is based on Delair's civilian UX11 drone, featuring a 1.1-meter wingspan, up to 1.5-kilogram weight, and an ability to operate up to 2 kilometers in altitude. It also boasts a top speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

Sources suggest that the Colibri's primary focus is on targeting unarmored vehicles and infantry. While 100 of these remote-controlled, explosive devices are expected to reach Ukraine, they are predicted to provide a valuable enhancement to the Caesar howitzers that France has already supplied to Kyiv. According to Oryx portal, at least 5 of the 49 Caesar howitzers delivered have been destroyed, and 3 have been damaged. Following Lecornu's January announcement, another 78 howitzers are set to be produced this year for Ukraine's forces.

