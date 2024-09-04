France introduces a fresh contender for its presidency, yet lacks a designated prime minister.

The statement from him quickly drew flak from various quarters. "In the midst of the predicament," commented Green politician Sandrine Rousseau, alluding to the challenging government formation situation, "he solely focuses on himself." The spokesperson for the far-right party Rassemblement National (RN), Laurent Jacobelli, also joined the critics: "He talks about himself at a time when the French are in dire need of assistance."

France has been operating without a fully operational government for 50 days now. The early parliamentary election called by Macron following the far-right's victory in the European elections in June has led to strained majority relations. The interim government is still functioning in a caretaker capacity. So far, no potential candidate for the prime minister position has been able to weather a vote of no confidence.

Philippe's candidacy had been anticipated for some time. However, the timing of his announcement during the ongoing government crisis came as a shock. The 53-year-old didn't divulge the year 2027, which is when the next regular presidential election is due. He explicitly declared that he would also participate if an early election were to take place. Macron, who cannot run in 2027 and has repeatedly denied any early resignation, was not mentioned by Philippe.

Philippe identified himself as a politician leaning towards the right. Macron appointed him as the prime minister following his first election victory in 2017. During his tenure, the Yellow Vest protests against Macron's government and the emergence of the Corona crisis took place. Macron ended their alliance when Philippe's approval ratings surpassed his, and Jean Castex, an unknown mayor from the Pyrenees, was appointed as his successor.

After completing his tenure as the prime minister, Philippe was re-elected as the mayor of Le Havre and simultaneously established his own party, Horizons. This party falls under the government's camp yet considers itself independent. According to "Politico" magazine's reports, Philippe didn't share his plans with the president prior to their meeting on Monday to discuss government formation.

President Macron's consultations with representatives from different factions to find a consensus prime minister are still ongoing. Former socialist prime minister Bernard Cazeneuve and conservative regional president Xavier Bertrand are still in the mix. Nevertheless, it's not considered implausible that Macron will opt for an unexpected candidate.

