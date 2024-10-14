France has allocated roughly two billion euros in military support to Ukraine.

France's defense minister, Sébastien Lecornu, shared some news during a gathering with the Defense Committee in Paris. He revealed that France's military aid to Ukraine in 2023 will surpass the two billion euro mark. Previously, France had promised up to three billion euros in military aid for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, for the year 2024.

On February 16, France and Ukraine sealed a bilateral security agreement. In 2022, France contributed around 1.7 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine. This figure is set to increase to 2.1 billion euros in 2023.

Lecornu also mentioned that around 300 million euros of this year's aid to Ukraine is derived from the interest earned on frozen Russian assets.

