France grapples with historically massive floods

Urgent Warning in the Southern Regions

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read

Portions of France are being hit hard by excessive rainfall, resulting in forced relocations and the closure of significant roadways and train routes. Météo France, the country's weather service, issued a top alert level, red, for six regions in the south, and an orange alert for 34 departments. Approximately 900 individuals had to flee their homes in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes area, with flooded roads, supermarkets, and vehicles bobbing in water visible on television.

Swarms of firefighters were dispatched, with emergency sirens wailing in various towns. Initially, no injuries were reported; however, authorities urged caution against venturing into flooded zones on foot or by automobile.

Minister for Ecological Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher described the scenario as unprecedented in its magnitude. In just 48 hours, 60 centimeters of rain fell, a "remarkably large" amount. "Something like this hasn't been witnessed in recent times," the minister warned. "We're confronting regular episodes linked to climate change, and we need to gear up for them." A crisis team was established at the ministry, gathering all necessary services to tackle the situation.

The Six regions in the south of France, under a top alert level, are experiencing one of the worst downpours in recent times. Despite the challenging conditions in the South, the minister emphasizes the need to prepare for such climate change-related incidents more regularly.

