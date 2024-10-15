France and the Netherlands decide to collaborate in the advancement of nuclear energy.

France and the Netherlands are planning to boost collaborations in the enhancement of nuclear energy. According to French Minister of Ecological Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher, "We both agree that this energy is crucial for strengthening our energy autonomy and decreasing our CO2 emissions."

She inked a political statement alongside her Dutch counterpart, Sophie Hermans, aiming to enhance cooperation in all sectors of nuclear energy.

This encompasses collaboration between regulatory bodies, research and development, management of nuclear waste, dismantling of nuclear power plants, supply of nuclear fuel, and training.

The French Ministry of Ecological Transition and Energy added that numerous specialists, technicians, and engineers will be required to construct new reactors not only in France and the Netherlands but also across Europe. This agreement isn't a legally binding document but rather a foundation for strong partnerships.

France leads in promoting the amplified usage of nuclear energy. Prior to this, Pannier-Runacher had initiated a nuclear coalition during her stint as Minister of Environment, with over a dozen nations participating. With 56 nuclear reactors catering to a population of 68 million, France is the globe's most nuclear-power reliant nation.

This collaboration between France and the Netherlands in enhancing nuclear energy is crucial for achieving energy independence, as stated by Pannier-Runacher. The boosted usage of nuclear energy in Europe, due to this cooperation, will necessitate the involvement of numerous specialists and engineers.

