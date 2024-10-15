Fractious FDP and Greens publicly debate their taxation strategies.

A fresh disagreement in the traffic light coalition, this time centering around tax plans and social security contribution caps. The FDP accuses the Greens of failing to hand out a single euro to the working class. The Greens vehemently refute these accusations.

The latest fallout within the federal government has emerged between the FDP and the Greens - this time on Finance Minister Christian Lindner's tax proposals and higher contribution ceiling threshold limits in social security. Both parties are accusing each other of obstructing the plans.

The catalyst for this is the Federal Ministry of Finance's plans to diminish the so-called cold progression, which refers to incremental tax increases due to inflation. The proposed solution includes moving income tax brackets to higher income levels, implying higher tax rates only apply to substantial earnings. Additionally, there's a plan to boost the basic tax-free allowance. These measures aim to provide tax relief and were endorsed by the federal cabinet during the summer.

However, according to the FDP, the Greens are now hindering the passage of the Tax Development Act in Parliament. Johann Vogel, the FDP faction's parliamentary manager, said before a faction meeting, "I don't see why this law - and thereby compensation for cold progression - isn't scheduled for the Bundestag this week due to a blockade by the Green faction." The FDP believes the law is ready for a vote and is crucial for alleviating the financial burden on taxpayers.

FDP: "Green Typical Behavior"

FDP faction deputy Christoph Meyer characterizes the blockade as "typical of the Greens." He added, "They can't be trusted with their words. Now, even the last person ought to realize that the Greens are sabotaging and deliberately hindering growth and tax relief measures for people and the economy." Meyer further accused the Greens of not providing any benefits to the working class despite wishing to increase taxes through covert means due to cold progression.

As per Bild, the Greens consider Lindner's planned increase in the basic tax-free allowance to €12,096 by year-end to be excessively high. Similarly, the proposed shift of the income tax bracket by 2.6% is also deemed excessive, as it would primarily benefit high earners, according to the publication. In response, Lindner told Bild, "The Greens should show respect for taxpayers. I demand that they lift their blockade on tax laws."

Following this, Minister Lindner blocked the proposed increases in contribution ceiling limits. Lindner stated that this couldn't happen until there was clarity on the tax plans. An increase in the contribution ceiling - which represents the income levels above which social security contributions don't apply - would primarily burden high earners as a result, according to Lindner. FDP parliamentary manager Vogel expressed "understanding" for the stance of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Hasselmann Denies the Accusations

The Greens have countered allegations of obstructing Lindner's tax plans. Britta Haßelmann, the Green Party faction leader, said before a faction meeting that "we support economic growth initiatives, including those related to tax matters." She stated that the Tax Development Act is a priority for the Greens. Haßelmann expected the cabinet to approve the draft law on Wednesday. "Once we have the details, facts, and statistics, we will pass it promptly," she added.

The Green politician accused the FDP of blocking the adjustment of the contribution ceiling limit. She asserted that this had been ongoing "for weeks." Yet Haßelmann considers it crucial to approve the guideline governing the contribution ceiling limit by the end of this week. The goal is to safeguard lower and middle-income earners from higher contribution fees. Haßelmann implored Lindner to end the blockade.

It remains unclear how and when the dispute will be resolved. Accord to Bild, a resolution is currently being worked on. However, the level of social security contributions is already a topic of discussion. This stems from reports on the financial woes of the long-term care insurance and an upcoming calculation by the Schätzerkreis for the health insurance contribution.

