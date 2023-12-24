Handball Bundesliga - Foxes boss on planned retirement: "Would like to be free"

Füchse Managing Director Bob Hanning is looking forward to the less stressful time ahead of him after his commitments with the Berlin handball Bundesliga club and second division club VfL Potsdam. "I told myself that I want to be free at 60. And I just want to have the opportunity to do something without being driven all the time," the former Vice President of the German Handball Federation told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.

A normal day for the now 55-year-old starts early in the morning with training and ends late in the evening with handball again. "This is my life, and I'm grateful and happy for it. But I think I've also earned the right to work a little less," Hanning continued.

A few weeks ago, the Essen native announced that he would be leaving his coaching job at VfL Potsdam in 2024. Four years later, Hanning wants to give up his job as boss of Füchse Berlin and sell his shares in the club.

However, there will probably never be a life without handball for Hanning. After his 60th birthday, he just wants to work a little less, he said, revealing further plans: "Maybe coaching a national team that isn't one of the world's greatest, that would be around 60 days a year. Or working as a consultant to be available to youth players."

Foxes Twitter Foxes Schedule Foxes Squad Interview Morgenpost

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de