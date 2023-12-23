Handball Bundesliga - Foxes board impressed by first half of season

Director of Sport Stefan Kretzschmar looks back with pride on the first half of the season for his Füchse Berlin handball team. The Berliners go into the European Championship break in second place in the Bundesliga. "That's impressive and a great snapshot. And that makes me a little bit proud," said the Head of Sport on Friday evening after the commanding 37:28 home win against SC DHfK Leipzig.

Kretzschmar sees the key to success above all in the mentality of the players. "The difference between successful and not-so-successful teams is always the chemistry in the team," he said. He praises the leading players in particular. Because their mentality is infectious. "The meticulousness, the motivation, the focus is really impressive for me - and I've seen a lot in handball," admitted Kretzschmar.

Concern about superstar Gidsel

However, there is one concern for the sports board at the European Championships in January. Seven Berliners have been nominated for the tournament - including superstar Mathias Gidsel for top favorites Denmark. "In my eyes, he's the best player in the world. Nothing can happen to him, that's clear," he said. Kretzschmar expects him to get plenty of playing time. "I know how Gidsel comes back from the European Championship. The fact that he has to play a cup game just five days later is madness," he added.

The European Championship final will take place on January 28, and on February 4 the Foxes will once again fight for a place in the cup final four in the quarter-final against VfL Gummersbach. The injured Fabian Wiede and Matthes Langhoff could also be back then. "If nothing goes completely wrong, I hope that they will be available again at the beginning of February," said coach Jaron Siewert.

Kretzschmar would nevertheless add a new player to the small squad. However, the 50-year-old is also somewhat conflicted. "The small squad is the reason why everyone is pulling through," he said. And a new addition could also be a problem at first. "The team is so homogeneous that it's naturally also a certain risk to bring in someone who hasn't had anything to do with the structure yet," he said.

