Foxes are "mega proud", SCM finds "fly in the ointment"

Füchse Berlin and SC Magdeburg are keeping the German Handball League title race exciting: The two top teams leave nothing to chance at the end of the year and remain level on points at the top of the table.

The handball team from SC Magdeburg go into the long European Championship break as Bundesliga leaders. The team of coach Bennet Wiegert defended its wafer-thin lead at the top of the table ahead of Füchse Berlin with a 31:27 (17:10) victory over Frisch Auf Göppingen on Friday. Magdeburg's best scorer was once again Omar Ingi Magnusson with twelve goals.

"With a ten-goal lead, we actually had every opportunity to win by a higher margin. But that's the fly in the ointment," said Wiegert on the streaming service Dyn and added with a view to the stress of the past few weeks: "The boys have been doing a fantastic job for months. I can only take my hat off to them".

Berlin remain in first place, only behind Magdeburg due to their inferior goal difference. After a perfect first half, the team from the capital easily won 37:28 (18:9) against SC DHfK Leipzig. Lasse Andersson scored his 500th goal in the Bundesliga.

"I'm obviously very happy about the home win and the way the game went. We set our sights high today and it certainly wasn't a disadvantage for us that Franz Semper wasn't there for Leipzig," said a delighted Jaron Siewert, who only conceded four goals in the first 20 minutes. "In the first half, our defense was great and we played a good, fast-paced game. I'm extremely satisfied with the entire first half of the season and am extremely proud of our team."

The SG Flensburg-Handewitt handball team, who just managed to avoid embarrassment at bottom-of-the-table HBW Balingen-Weilstetten, remain in the top three. After 60 minutes of fighting, the North Germans managed to shiver their way to a 34:32 (18:16) win and are still four points behind the leading duo with 28 points. In MT Melsungen's 34:40 win in Hanover, Melsungen's Ivan Martinovic set a season record with 16 goals.

The Bundesliga teams now have the Christmas break followed by the European Championship break. In February, the majority of the teams will continue with the 20th matchday.

