Fox News failed to reveal that its exclusive all-female town hall featuring Trump was predominantly attended by his supporters.

The Georgia event, where Trump answered queries on reproductive regulations, transgender rights, and other topics, aired on Wednesday morning. However, Fox News failed to mention that the female audience chosen for this event was filled with local Republican supporters. Furthermore, the broadcast was altered to omit some of their passionate backing for Trump.

The Georgia Federation of Republican Women publicly declared on their Facebook page that they assisted in hosting the event, posting photos from the venue and expressing their excitement. After CNN contacted both parties about their involvement, the post was revised to express their excitement for attending the event instead.

Republican Women of Forsyth County also recorded a video from the event showcasing attendees interacting with Trump and Fox News host Harris Faulkner.

When asked by Fox News, a spokesperson claimed the event was not organized by any Republican group but was their exclusive production. However, the right-wing channel did not disclose the audience composition in their press release or in Faulkner's introduction, only mentioning that it was an all-female audience.

The woman who posed the initial question to Trump, identified as Lisa, is the president of the Fulton County Republican Women group. Local Republican groups refused to comment on the matter on Wednesday.

Several attendees showed their loyalty to Trump, either through their questions or their attire. One woman, Alicia, laughed and thanked Trump for speaking to a group of women the current administration might consider as domestic terrorists before asking a foreign policy question. However, her statement about voting for Trump was cut out from the Fox News broadcast.

An Alicia's edited version stated, "I proudly cast my vote for you today. I hope they count it," according to an audio recording from a CNN reporter at the event.

While it's standard for events to be edited for time, Alicia's short comment was positioned in the middle of her question, and the broadcast preserved the rest.

During another section omitted from Fox's broadcast, Trump inquired about the audience's voting choices, prompting a "Trump, Trump" cheer from the crowd. Fox News did not respond to CNN's queries about the missing remarks.

The crowd evinced overwhelming support for Trump, offering him a standing ovation and applauding at various points during his responses. Trump's comments about President Joe Biden being the worst president and Vice President Kamala Harris being the worst vice president triggered loud applause.

One woman wore an "RNC Delegate" hat, and another named Rachel donned a Trump pin while putting forth a question. When Faulkner inquired whether the room opposed "biological men and boys participating in sports against women and girls," nearly everyone raised their hands. CNN, according to their fact-check, debunked at least 19 of Trump's claims during the one-hour town hall, with Harris refraining from correcting him onstage.

The UK-based news outlet The Independent, which reported from the Georgia event, interacted with attendees and observed that "many were from Republican groups in the area who Fox News had invited."

Rachel, who donned a Trump pin while questioning the candidate, was later interviewed on Fox News. Despite being identified as a Trump supporter by anchor Sandra Smith, the woman objected to The Independent's reporting, claiming, "I'm nobody, and I'm not registered with anybody. I found out about this meeting late through my local county Facebook page."

The Georgia Federation of Republican Women utilized media platforms, such as Facebook, to promote their involvement in the event.However, several media outlets, including CNN, uncovered the fact that the audience was predominantly composed of local Republican business supporters.

