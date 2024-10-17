Four-wheel vehicle ends two-decade dry spell at the World Cup

After a 22-year hiatus, the German men's team pursuit cyclists bring home a bronze medal. The quartet, composed of Benjamin Boos, Tim Torn Teutenberg, Ben Felix Jochum, and Bruno Kessler, clinched the third spot in the 4000m team pursuit at the Ballerup Super Arena in Copenhagen. They defeated Japan in the small final, besting their opposition with a strong performance. The last time Germany had climbed onto the podium in this event was in 2000, when Robert Bartko and his teammates broke the four-minute barrier and secured a silver medal.

National coach Sven Meyer expressed his satisfaction with the team's victory, highlighting the young talent that contributed to their success, such as Bruno Kessler and Ben Felix Jochum. Meyer also acknowledged the team's lucky break, as the absence of defending champions Australia and the crash of the Italian Olympic bronze medalists in the first round created an opportunity for Germany to thrive. Felix Groß of Leipzig aided the team in the early rounds.

Similarly, the German women's team pursuit quartet has secured a medal. The team, consisting of Lisa Klein, Franziska Brauße, Laura Süßemilch, and Mieke Kröger, faced Britain in the final with a time of 4:11.602 minutes, managing to surpass a more than three-second deficit against Italy on the final lap. The team featuring Klein, Brauße, and Kröger, who had claimed gold in Tokyo in 2021, turned the tables on Italy in the final match-up.

