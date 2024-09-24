Four top-level campaign advisors for Mark Robinson resign following the publication of a CNN report.

Campaign leader Conrad Pogorzelski III, along with campaign manager Chris Rodriguez, finance director Heather Whillier, and deputy campaign manager Jason Rizk, have all chosen to leave the campaign.

The announcement comes following a CNN report that brought to light offensive remarks made by the Republican gubernatorial candidate and lieutenant governor, Robinson, on a porn site's discussion board a decade ago. The explicit comments included Robinson referring to himself as a "black Nazi" and sharing experiences of voyeurism at a public gym when he was 14 years old.

Robinson has a history of making controversial statements, but the recently discovered posts from the message board take it to a whole new level.

After the CNN report, some North Carolina Republicans have urged Robinson to retreat from the election, although the deadline for him to officially withdraw from the contest has passed. Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign has aimed to exploit Robinson's connection to former President Trump in a new advertising campaign.

Robinson, in response, stated that his campaign would remain focused on the significant issues at stake in the election, such as fostering an economy that thrives from Murphy to Manteo, reducing taxes and abolishing unnecessary bureaucracy, removing politics from schools, and dealing with rising crime and drug-related troubles.

In his statement, Robinson declared that polls have underestimated Republican popularity in North Carolina for several election cycles and that a large portion of the electorate is still undecided. Given the strong momentum his campaign has built up, Robinson expressed confidence in his ability to convey his message to the voters and secure victory on November 5.

This is an ongoing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Despite the recent controversy, the political landscape in North Carolina remains volatile, with Robinson's campaign continuing to address key issues such as the economy, taxes, and education.

The ongoing political drama in North Carolina has led to a reevaluation of campaign strategies, with political allies reassessing their support and opposition parties looking for opportunities to capitalize on the situation.

