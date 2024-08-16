Death of an actor Johnny Wactor - Four suspected perpetrators arrested

The Los Angeles Police Department reports progress in the murder investigation surrounding the death of actor Johnny Wactor (1986-2024). In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), officers announced that on August 15, four suspects were arrested in Los Angeles. They are three 18-year-old men and one 22-year-old man.

"Early that morning, the Central Bureau Homicide of the Los Angeles Police Department executed search warrants in connection with the John Wactor case at multiple locations in Los Angeles," the statement said. This resulted in three men being taken into custody on charges of homicide, and the fourth on charges of accessory to murder.

Just eleven days ago, officers in Los Angeles released surveillance camera footage of the suspects and the stolen vehicle they allegedly drove on the night of the crime.

Escalated Theft

Johnny Wactor, known for his role in the soap opera "General Hospital," was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in downtown Los Angeles on May 25 and later died in the hospital. He was only 37 years old.

According to the investigation, Wactor surprised four people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his parked car early one morning after his shift at a bar, along with a colleague. The fatal shots were then fired. The perpetrators initially managed to flee the scene undetected.

