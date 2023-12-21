Skip to content
Four suspected drug dealers in custody

Investigators have found around 6 kilos of cocaine, 1.5 kilos of marijuana and 560 grams of hashish in the possession of four suspected drug dealers. A magistrate issued arrest warrants for the men, aged between 20 and 31, on Wednesday, the public prosecutor's office and police announced on...

Cocaine seized by customs on the tip of a pocket knife. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Investigations - Four suspected drug dealers in custody

Investigators have found around 6 kilos of cocaine, 1.5 kilos of marijuana and 560 grams of hashish in the possession of four suspected drug dealers. A magistrate issued arrest warrants for the men, aged between 20 and 31, on Wednesday, the public prosecutor's office and police announced on Thursday. The suspects, who are alleged to have distributed drugs in the Schwaikheim area (Rems-Murr district), are now in custody.

A 30-year-old man had already been targeted by the police on Tuesday, who was reportedly observed during a drug deal and provisionally arrested together with two other suspects. The investigators found over 40,000 euros in cash and a loaded pepper pistol in a vehicle alongside the drugs. According to the police, further drugs were seized during a search of a 31-year-old man's house.

