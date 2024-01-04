Dingolfing-Landau - Four seriously injured in accident: man's life in danger

Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the B20 federal highway in Lower Bavaria. A 26-year-old was temporarily in mortal danger, a police spokesman said on Thursday. Ambulances and a helicopter took the injured - including a child - to hospitals.

A 27-year-old man drove into the oncoming lane near Landau an der Isar (district of Dingolfing-Landau) on Wednesday for an initially unknown reason, the police said. He collided with the 26-year-old's car. The 27-year-old was traveling with his wife and two children.

The B20 was completely closed for several hours. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Police report

Source: www.stern.de