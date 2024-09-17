Four rationales supporting Merz's suitability for the chancellor position

Friedrich Merz is on the brink of being nominated as the Union's chancellor candidate, with the backing of the entire CDU presidency. The support of Minister President Hendrik Wüst of North Rhine-Westphalia has significantly influenced this decision. Merz holds the right of first refusal for the position, given his role as chairperson of the party and faction, as well as his direct election as the party's first chairman in its history. Conversely, Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder has failed to find a prominent CDU politician or state association to support his bid. As a result, it is unlikely that he will challenge the CDU presidency's decision.

Several reasons contribute to Merz being favored for the position.

Firstly, Merz's successful tenure as chairperson has played a significant role. The CDU faced a devastating electoral defeat in 2021, appearing politically weakened, divided, and lacking in ideological relevance. It struggled to surpass the 20 percent threshold in polls, leading some to predict the demise of the CDU along the lines of Italy's Democrazia Cristiana. However, Merz's leadership has led to a remarkable recovery, with the party winning several state elections and regaining its position as Germany's strongest political force. The previously divided factions have unity under Merz, and he has even spearheaded the creation of a new party program beyond Merkel's doctrines. Polls indicate that this recovery has had a significant impact on the Union, with the party reaching 33 percent in the RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, making it stronger than all the traffic light coalition parties combined.

The Right Man for the Job

Secondly, Merz may be the ideal candidate for these tumultuous times. The Federal Republic has had various types of leaders in its history, from patriarchal figures (Konrad Adenauer), reformers (Willy Brandt and Gerhard Schröder), mediators (Angela Merkel), and crisis managers (Helmut Schmidt and Ludwig Erhard), to trailblazers (Helmut Kohl) and transitional leaders (Kurt Georg Kiesinger and Olaf Scholz). However, the current situation in Germany necessitates a reformer–a strong-willed individual with a strong economic background.

For a brighter future, a socially or environmentally-focused politician with a warm and nurturing demeanor might be preferable. However, for the nation's grave circumstances, a serious individual is required. Merz embodies a new level of seriousness in German politics, inspiring substantial debate due to his well-defined positions.

German politics for too long has been dominated by spin, insincerity, and political correctness in which polling institutes have emphasized sympathy, often neglecting qualities such as competence, stance, trust, integrity, seriousness, and energy. With Merz, the political establishment now supports an individual with qualities and a propensity for taking things seriously in a political context.

Addressing the Nation's Crises

Thirdly, Merz's stance on two of Germany's most pressing issues–the migration and economic crises–differentiates him from his competitors. These two topics will significantly impact the federal election. In the migration debate, Merz represents a shift away from Merkel's policies, influencing the government to reconsider its stance on migration. In the context of Germany's economic downturn, Merz, with his extensive economic background, can take on a Ludwig Erhard-like role, reaffirming the CDU's promise of prosperity for all.

Merz is widely perceived as competent and assertive, differing significantly from Olaf Scholz, who frequently emphasizes that leadership is something that can be ordered.

A Nation Loves Comeback Stories

Lastly, Merz embodies the comeback that Germany yearns for in two ways–a return to prosperity and success, and a return to the emotions of past times. Merz's personal comeback is one of a unique nature. After being out of politics for over a decade, he joined the political landscape three times, suffering notable defeats at party conferences twice. However, his resilience and tenacity allowed him to complete his comeback. These qualities are crucial for Germany's comeback as the nation requires sustainable renewal.

The comeback narrative could also prove influential in the election campaign. Germany celebrates comebacks. From Thomas Gottschalk to Katarina Witt, records, products, or Afri-Cola, and now Stefan Raab, comebacks allow us to share in happiness, satisfaction, and grace. They reflect a desire for the good old, secure times, which Merz embodies exceptionally well.

In the context of the Federal election 2025, Merz's strong stance on Germany's migration and economic crises could be key factors in his campaign, as these issues are expected to have significant impact on the election. Additionally, Merz's personal comeback story, marked by resilience and tenacity, may resonate with the German electorate, especially given their love for comeback stories.

