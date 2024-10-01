Four planes tires ruptured during the aircraft's touchdown at Milan-Bergamo airport.

Upon touching down at Bergamo Airport in Italy, an aircraft carrying over 160 individuals who had set off from Barcelona encountered a burst of four tires. According to Sacbo, the airport's administrator, no passengers or staff members sustained injuries. The aircraft presently obstructs the runway, which has also sustained damage, resulting in a momentary halt to flight operations.

Preliminary intel indicates that the pilot successfully managed to cease the plane, which had taken off from the Mediterranean coastline of Barcelona, on the runway after the tire burst. The aircraft doesn't seem to have suffered severe damage. After touching down, Sacbo reveals that firefighters were dispatched to evacuate the passengers and staff.

Travelers should brace for hold-ups and cancellations, as the estimated resumption of operations at the airport remains unknown. Sacbo confirms that 450 meters of the runway are damaged and necessitate repairs prior to operation.

Bergamo Airport is among the three international airports catering to the Northern Italian metropolis of Milan. Alongside Malpensa and Linate, it ranks as the smallest of the trio. Situated around 45 kilometers from Milan, it predominantly serves budget airlines and receives regular flights from German cities.

The following statement was made by Sacbo: "Firefighters were dispatched to evacuate the passengers and staff after touching down." After the incident, it was added: "450 meters of the runway are damaged and necessitate repairs prior to operation."

Read also: