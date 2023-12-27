Four pizza doughs are rated "unsatisfactory"

If you've had enough of leg of goose and red cabbage, you might enjoy a pizza again. And it doesn't even have to be expensive. At least if you use the test-winning dough from the discounter as a base. Öko-Test reveals the winner and the losers.

A successful pizza requires nothing more than wheat flour, oil, salt, sugar, yeast, sourdough, cheese, tomatoes and some spices. And any other toppings you want.

If you don't fancy the Italian restaurant on the corner or frozen goods, you can make the dough yourself and also take a shortcut and use one of the ready-made pizza doughs. Öko-Test took a closer look at 19 of them. From supermarkets and discounters at prices between 1.39 and 7.95 euros per pack.

The test examined possible contamination of the ready-made doughs with germs such as salmonella, as well as possible residues of mold toxins or pesticides. The doughs were also analyzed for mineral oil hydrocarbons (MOSH/MOAH) or residues of disinfectants such as chlorate/perchlorate. Furthermore, the phosphate content was determined for products that had declared phosphates as an ingredient and the sodium content was determined for all doughs. In addition, it was also analyzed whether pizza doughs advertised as "gluten-free" were actually gluten-free.

Test winner from the discounter

And good news for all those who do not tolerate gluten: the pizza doughs that are advertised as gluten-free deliver what they promise. They are gluten-free. And the "Schär Gluten- FreePizza Base", 2 pieces, is also convincing in other respects ("good", 2.99 euros). In contrast to the "Knack & Back Gluten-Free Pizza Dough", which received a "poor", as it was found to contain high levels of phosphate and germs (Bacillus cereu).

The "Frische Pizzateig Bio" from Cérélia SAS, the "Henglein Frischer Pizzateig XXL" and the "Jeden Tag Pizzateig" from Zentralen Handelsgesellschaft were also found to be "unsatisfactory". Here, among other things, the phosphate and enterobacteria values were elevated.

The test winner came from the discounter. The "Cucina Nobile pizza dough" from Aldi was rated as "very good" (0.76 euros). The "Alnatura Pizza Dough" (1.50 euros) and the "Donaustrudel Fresh Pizza Dough Organic" (1.60 euros) received a "good".

