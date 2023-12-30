Skip to content
Four people injured in collision between two cars

Four people have been injured in a collision between two cars in Wiesloch (Rhine-Neckar district). On Friday evening, a 22-year-old man wanted to turn onto the B3 federal highway in his car and overlooked the oncoming car of an 18-year-old woman, police said on Saturday. The cars collided

Rhine-Neckar district - Four people injured in collision between two cars

Four people have been injured in a collision between two cars in Wiesloch(Rhine-Neckar district). On Friday evening, a 22-year-old man wanted to turn onto the B3 federal highway in his car and overlooked the oncoming car of an 18-year-old woman, police said on Saturday. The cars collided head-on. The three occupants of the 22-year-old's car and the 18-year-old were taken to hospital. It was initially unclear how seriously they were injured.

