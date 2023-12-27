Four out of ten people in Germany want to take digital time out in 2024

Less online, more offline: Four out of ten people in Germany want to take a digital break in the coming year. In a survey published on Wednesday for the digital association Bitkom, 41% of Germans stated that they plan to take some digital detox time in 2024 - for an average of one week.

Seven percent want to specifically do without the internet and digital media for one day next year, 13 percent for several days, seven percent for a week and 14 percent for even longer. However, digital detox is nothing new for many: for only 39% of those who plan to do so in 2024, it would be the first time. 1006 people aged 16 and over were surveyed in November.

Overall, 38% of Germans have experience with digital fasting. However, nine percent did not manage it for longer than one day. And users were not really strict about it either: according to Bitkom, only six percent completely gave up all devices during their digital time-out, mostly only certain devices or activities such as smartphones, games consoles, social media or online shopping.

Bitkom CEO Bernhard Rohleder recommended good preparation for the break, such as alternative plans for leisure time, targeted communication of the break and researching the required travel routes in advance.

Source: www.ntv.de