Four missions for the Central Command in 2023

The Central Command for Maritime Emergencies is responsible for dealing with emergencies on the North Sea and Baltic Sea. In 2023, the facility recorded four operations. The sinking of the "Verity" had serious consequences.

The Central Command for Maritime Emergencies in Cuxhaven, an institution of the federal government and the coastal states, completed four missions in 2023 according to provisional figures. Operations are carried out when a so-called complex damage situation occurs, according to the command's spokesperson. Such a situation exists, for example, when many people, valuable goods and the environment are at risk - and unified command is required.

The first deployment of Command 2023 took place at the end of January, when the cargo ship "Royal II" drifted near Helgoland, unable to maneuver. In August, the fishing cutter "Wotan" caught fire off Büsum and later sank. In October, the ships "Polesie" and"Verity" collided between Heligoland and Langeoog. The "Verity" sank - five sailors died, two were rescued. In November, there was a fire on the chemical tanker "Thun Gothenburg" while it was in the Brunsbüttel lock of the Kiel Canal.

The fire on the freighter "Fremantle Highway" off the Dutch coast was not classified as a complex incident by the command. Incidents that could escalate into such situations must be monitored by the command.

"We have seen several times this year that it makes sense to have a powerful maritime emergency management system in place," said Robby Renner, Head of the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies, to the German Press Agency. The "Verity" accident in particular made this clear. "Numerous authorities and organizations worked hand in hand in this accident and were able to rescue two of the seven seafarers involved," said Renner.

The four missions carried out by the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies were in line with expectations, the spokesperson said. There were three operations in 2022, 2021 and 2020. Since the command was founded on January 1, 2003, there have been 93 situations in German waters that required intervention. With nine deployments, the most were in 2009 and 2014. Only one deployment was registered in the founding year.

Source: www.stern.de

