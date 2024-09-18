Four key insights from yesterday's Champions League games: Bayern Munich and Endrick accomplish milestones, US players impressionable

The new crusade introduces a remodeled league-style structure, with 36 teams competing for the first time in European soccer's leading club tournament, often referred to as the pinnacle of club competitions.

Here are the salient points from Tuesday's matches.

Bayern's Record-Breaking Spree

Vincent Kompany's tenure at Bayern Munich has commenced with a bang, as Bayern has clinched all three of its Bundesliga games, and on Tuesday, they began their European campaign in emphatic style.

Bayern humiliated Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at Allianz Arena, making history by becoming the first side in Champions League history to score nine goals in a single match. The last time Bayern accomplished this milestone in European soccer competitions was in the 1983/84 UEFA Cup, defeating Anorthosis Famagusta 10-0.

Striker Harry Kane notched up four goals, three of which were penalties, while Michael Olise scored twice on his debut in the competition, making him the first Frenchman since Thierry Henry in 1997 to bag two goals on his first Champions League appearance. Raphaël Guerreiro, Leroy Sané, and Leon Goretzka added the other three goals for Bayern.

The combined tally of 11 goals between the two teams is the second highest in Champions League history, surpassed only by Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 victory over Legia Warsaw in November 2016.

Following the victory, Kompany, who was appointed as Bayern manager in the summer after earlier leading English club Burnley to relegation from the Premier League, had words for his critics.

“I’ll give you a straight answer to prove my point,” Kompany told reporters. “I was born in Brussels, in the northern quarter of Brussels, my dad was a refugee who came from Congo to Belgium.

“What were my chances of making it even in the Premier League, playing in the Premier League, and winning something as a player, representing the national team? The odds were practically non-existent. And now I’m a coach. The question is, do you let personal opinions sway your belief in yourself or what you can achieve? Do you stop pushing yourself because of the opinions of others?”

Endrick Writes History as Real Wins Late

Defending champion Real Madrid commenced its title defense with a victory, thanks to two late goals that helped Real Madrileños defeat Stuttgart 3-1 on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappé opened his Champions League account, scoring midway through the second half, before Deniz Undav equalized for the German side.

However, two late goals from Antonio Rüdiger and the 18-year-old Endrick ensured a triumphant start for Real.

Endrick's goal carried added significance, as he became the youngest goalscorer in Real Madrid's European history, besting the previous record set by club legend Raúl in 1995.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Endrick's impact off the bench, crediting his striking abilities and concluding that he has a gift that most strikers dream of.

US Stars Shine on the Opening Night

The US's participation in the Champions League had a memorable opening night, as two American players netted goals across the six matches.

Weston McKennie, a member of the United States national team, played a part in Juventus's comfortable 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven, scoring the second goal for the Italian giants.

McKennie was one of five American players on the pitch for both teams, with Tim Weah representing Juventus and PSV fielding Malik Tillman, Richard Ledezma, and Ricardo Pepi.

Later in the day, US men's team captain Christian Pulisic also got a goal, giving AC Milan the early lead against Liverpool at the San Siro.

As much as this was a triumphant moment for Pulisic, it was marred by AC Milan's eventual 3-1 loss, with goals from Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, and Dominik Szoboszlai giving Liverpool the upper hand.

A Contender for Goal of the Season Already?

Although it was only the opening night of Champions League action, one of the potential goal-of-the-season candidates might have already been scored.

Sporting CP's 2-0 victory over Lille in Lisbon saw Belgian defender Zeno Debast score a thunderbolt, making it a night that the home side would never forget.

The goal, which was struck with Debast's right foot, came just after the hour mark and doubled Sporting's lead following Viktor Gyökeres' first-half opener.

As Lille tightened their defense following Angel Gomes' red card, Sporting CP secured the victory and sent a clear message to the rest of Europe that they are a force to be reckoned with.

The soccer ball was tossed towards the 20-year-old, positioning him 30 yards away from the goal. Without needing to touch it first, he forcefully fired a powerful shot into the upper corner. As he reveled in his victory, Debast's teammates stood in disbelief, scratching their heads in amazement.

Tuesday's Match Results

Home Team vs. Away Team (Winners in bold)

Juventus 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa

Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

Real Madrid 3-1 VfB Stuttgart

Sporting CP 2-0 Lille

Football is a popular sport worldwide, and the Champions League is its pinnacle, with 36 teams competing for the title. Bayern Munich, under the management of Vincent Kompany, showcased their dominance in the sport by scoring nine goals against Dinamo Zagreb, breaking a record in Champions League history.

Read also: