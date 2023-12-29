Enzkreis - Four injured in wildlife accident: including two children

Four people have been injured in a traffic accident near Pforzheim - one of them seriously. The 44-year-old had swerved in her car near Ölbronn-Dürrn(Enzkreis) when she tried to avoid an animal, according to the police. The car then crashed into the oncoming vehicle of a 42-year-old woman who was driving with her two children, aged six and eight. The 44-year-old was seriously injured in the accident on Thursday evening. The family suffered minor injuries. All four of the injured were taken to hospital.

PM

