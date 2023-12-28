Northwest Mecklenburg - Four injured in rear-end collision

Four people, including a ten-year-old child, were injured in a traffic accident on the B105 near Stepenitztal-Gostorf (district of Nordwestmecklenburg). On Wednesday evening, a 53-year-old woman crashed her car into the car of a 41-year-old woman who was about to turn left at a junction, for reasons as yet unexplained, according to the police.

The force of the impact pushed the younger driver's car into the oncoming lane, where it crashed into the oncoming car of a 56-year-old man. The 53-year-old's car crashed into a traffic light pole. The male driver was seriously injured in the accident on Wednesday evening. The child and the two female drivers escaped with minor injuries.

