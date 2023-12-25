Accident - Four injured in head-on collision on Christmas Eve

Four people were injured, some seriously, in a car accident in Dormagen (Rhine district of Neuss) on Christmas Eve. A 54-year-old man drove his car into oncoming traffic after leaving a traffic circle in the Hackenbroich district for an as yet unexplained reason, police said on Monday. A collision occurred with the oncoming vehicle of a 52-year-old woman. A 13-year-old child and a 73-year-old woman were also in the car with her. The car burnt out after the accident. All four people involved in the accident were taken to hospital with injuries, some of which were serious but not life-threatening.

PM

Source: www.stern.de